New climbing gym in Veldhoven

The Sint Willibrordus Church in Veldhoven will be given a new purpose. A climbing centre will open here from next week.

From then on, the church will focus on bouldering, a climbing sport rapidly gaining popularity. The monumental building is therefore renamed a bouldering centre. The church board has agreed with the Eindhoven sports company Neoliet. The initiators see this as a way to preserve this building for the future.

Renovation

The church was renovated last year. The Lady Chapel, the bell tower, the cemetery and other important church functions remain, even when the bouldering hall is open.

The initiative for the hall mainly comes from Neoliet. This climbing sports company was founded by eight-time Dutch climbing champion and Eindhoven resident Erik Jacobs.