Summa Fashion moves to Microstad

The Summa Fashion course has recently moved to Microstad at Prof. Dr. Dorgelolaan in Eindhoven. For the 360 students, ‘the dream place’, where fun and individuality are central and design and innovation go hand in hand.
Mieke Geutjens, team leader of Summa Fashion: “Not only are we a five-minute walk from the station, but there is also a creative community here. Moreover, it all looks very nice, which makes it very nice to have guests. receive people and invite them. We are proud of the building.”
Georgina van Buul, a student, confirms this. “What I really like about this new location is how open it is, how much light. With all the renovations they have done here, it is a nice location.
Cooperation
In collaboration with the new cultural hotspot Microstad, the intention is for dozens of creative companies to move into the building in the short term. Students from Summa Fashion can come into contact with them and possibly also do an internship there.
“Of course we hope that all our former students will stay here,” says Geutjens. “But also students who have previously attended our training and young starters. Or people who are involved in fashion technology and sustainability. These companies are also very welcome.”
“You have the short distance to the station and the location in the heart of Eindhoven, but also the fact that we have all kinds of companies here in Microstad creates an interesting environment,” says Georgina. “Because this makes us not only a school but also a workplace.”
Grow
A beautiful new location can also mean that there are more and more young people who want to follow the fashion course at Summa. Geutjens does not shy away from this. At the same time, she is realistic: “Registrations are going very well now, but we do not intend to become much bigger. We want every student to have a very nice internship company. As we grow, this will become a lot more difficult.” There will be an open day at the new Summa Fashion location on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj
Source: Studio040