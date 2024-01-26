Summa Fashion moves to Microstad

Cooperation

In collaboration with the new cultural hotspot Microstad, the intention is for dozens of creative companies to move into the building in the short term. Students from Summa Fashion can come into contact with them and possibly also do an internship there.

“Of course we hope that all our former students will stay here,” says Geutjens. “But also students who have previously attended our training and young starters. Or people who are involved in fashion technology and sustainability. These companies are also very welcome.”

“You have the short distance to the station and the location in the heart of Eindhoven, but also the fact that we have all kinds of companies here in Microstad creates an interesting environment,” says Georgina. “Because this makes us not only a school but also a workplace.”

Grow

A beautiful new location can also mean that there are more and more young people who want to follow the fashion course at Summa. Geutjens does not shy away from this. At the same time, she is realistic: “Registrations are going very well now, but we do not intend to become much bigger. We want every student to have a very nice internship company. As we grow, this will become a lot more difficult.” There will be an open day at the new Summa Fashion location on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

