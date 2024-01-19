Máxima to visit Design Academy

Queen Máxima is visiting Eindhoven again. Next Thursday, she will visit the Design Academy in the Witte Dame.

The monarch will be updated on, among other things, the educational program and the international approach to design. She will also visit students’ workshops and look at the designs of students who have almost completed the program. Furthermore, she speaks to several companies and organizations that collaborate with the academy.

The Design Academy educates designers and is well-regarded internationally. Some 800 students from more than 50 countries take courses here.

Máxima has been in Eindhoven regularly in recent years. She visited VDL, the Dutch Design Week, and visited designers in the city.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.