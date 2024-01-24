Eindhoven Comedy Festival downsized

Things are not exactly going well at the Eindhoven Comedy Festival. Due to a lack of interest, the organisation has to cancel two of the three festival days this weekend.

Only Saturday 20 January will continue. Friday and Sunday have been cancelled due to poor ticket sales. Ticket holders for Friday have received their money back and can visit a show for free on Saturday. Not a single ticket had been sold for Sunday.

‘Unexpected’

“We did not expect this, but we are going to do everything we can to keep everyone happy”, Raymon Hofkens, organiser of the Eindhoven Comedy Festival, says. During previous editions of this festival there were also fewer visitors than expected. “The festival is programmed in the large hall of theatre Pand-P. It is not fun for anyone if it is barely filled”, Hofkens adds.

The program initially included performances by top talker Rob Scheepers and comedian Jörgen Raymann on Friday. Sunday was an afternoon program. Then Steven Brunswijk would perform a cabaret performance.

Programme

On Saturday the day opens with a double programme by comedians Hermes Ahmadi and Joris van de Griendt. They perform a two-hour show together and are followed by the final of the Comedymatch, a competition for new emerging talent. The winner will be determined by the audience. Arie Koomen ends the day. He is known for the TV program Lama’s.

Please note that most performances are in Dutch

For more information: EINDHOVEN COMEDY FESTIVAL (Dutch)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

