Abortion buddies stand by women with unwanted pregnancies

For many women who have an unwanted pregnancy, the threshold is very high to go to an abortion clinic. Especially now that the anti-abortion movement is protesting ever more vehemently and even intimidating women. The Foundation ‘Samen naar de Kliniek’ (together to the clinic) has come up with a solution to this.

These are the so-called abortion buddies: special counsellors who accompany women to the clinic. Elsewhere in the country, the service is already very much appreciated. “We have learned that many requests do not stem only from a concrete fear of ‘intimidators’ at the abortion clinic,” the foundation informs. “But also from a feeling of loneliness; not being able or daring to tell anyone about your situation for fear of the reactions.”

Drastic

Foundation ‘Samen naar de Kliniek’ has existed for three years and has one clear goal: that no woman has to feel alone at such a drastic moment. “We are there for them.”

Signing up for the service can be done anonymously. Of course, if someone is out with a buddy and renounces the abortion at the last minute, this is also possible. The foundation only wants to protect and facilitate the pregnant woman’s freedom of choice.

Until the end of the month, Eindhoven residents can sign up as a buddy; the service will be active from March. Stichting Samen naar de Kliniek is already active in eight other cities including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht.

Source: Studio040