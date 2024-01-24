Athlete Sifan Hassan named Eindhoven athlete of the year

Eindhoven top athlete Sifan Hassan won the title during the presentation of the Eindhoven Sport Awards. There, several awards were presented to the best athletes, coaches and volunteers of 2023.

The awards were handed out based on five different categories. Swimmer Steijn Louter won talent of the year and the women’s team of FC Eindhoven AV 1 won sports team of the year. Futsal coach Jan Vogels may call himself sports coach of the year and Roy Kawarmala of taekwondo association Kawaramala was rewarded with an award for his voluntary work. The Eindhoven talents were chosen by a professional jury and votes from the public.

The winners beat 7628 others from the sports world who were nominated by the public. A sports jury, which included swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo and hockey player Robert van der Horst, chose the finalists from there.The final winners were decided by a professional jury.

Sports medals

Besides the awards, sports medals were also presented to Eindhoven sports champions. These are athletes who managed to achieve a podium place at a recognised national or international championship in 2023. No fewer than 325 Eindhoven athletes managed to achieve that last year.

In between the prizes and medals, there were also several acts. These included a performance by singer Jill Helena and a dance performance by dance group UC. Finally, there was a chance for sports clubs to present their initiatives or activities to inspire others. The sports gala concluded with festive drinks with Alderman for Sport Maes van Lanschot.