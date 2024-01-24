‘Fewer expats in region: some relief on housing market’

In the Eindhoven region, there seems to be some relief on the housing market, because fewer knowledge migrants have been coming to Zuidoost (south east) Brabant recently. The ED (Eindhovens Dagblad, Eindhoven daily newspaper) wrote this on Wednesday.

In recent months, ‘significantly fewer’ expats are said to have come to Brainport. Technology companies are hiring fewer people, the newspaper said. Chip machine manufacturer ASML, Philips and chip builder NXP, among others, are putting some brakes on the recruitment of foreigners. The information centre for expats in the city also confirms the trend.

The fact that there are fewer knowledge migrants is immediately noticeable on the housing market. For example, the Holland Expat Center South has noted that there has recently been more choice between houses for sale in the Eindhoven region. Real estate agents do not want to draw any firm conclusions yet.

A rental price survey also shows that in Eindhoven, rental costs per square metre have fallen, where they actually rose throughout the Netherlands. However, people doubt that this drop is caused by the arrival of fewer expats. Estate agents in the region also link it to other causes. For instance, rental properties, which have a relatively high rent per square metre, are also being taken out of rent and sold as owner-occupied properties.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob