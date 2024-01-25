PSV eliminated in eighth final cup tournament

PSV had to bow to Feyenoord in a packed De Kuip on Wednesday evening. The Eindhoven team were beaten 1-0 and were therefore eliminated in the eighth finals of the cup tournament.

After earlier victories this season against Feyenoord in the battle for Johan Cruyff Scale and in the competition, coach Peter Bosz’s team now lost to the Rotterdam team. This means that PSV’s chance to achieve ‘the double’ this season, by winning the national title and the cup, has been lost.

Negligent

Feyenoord immediately put pressure on and that quickly led to a chance from Gimenez. Shortly afterwards, PSV came out dangerously with a header that hit the post by Til. PSV was sloppy in possession of the ball, but the home team was initially unable to take sufficient advantage of this. Still, after half an hour it was a hit. Paixao first shot over the goal, but moments later Timber managed to find the net.

Chances

Shortly after halftime, PSV had opportunities to equalise. After first a dangerous scramble in front of the Rotterdam team’s goal, a little later it is Lang who is close to scoring. He appears to be offside. The PSV players then think about a penalty kick when Lang is knocked down by Wieffer. Yet no penalty is given. Bosz made frequent substitutions in the second half, with the arrival of Vertessen, Pepi and Van Aanholt, among others. Yet that could not force a turnaround in the game.

Feyenoord will meet AZ in the quarter-finals. PSV can now focus on the competition and the Champions League.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez