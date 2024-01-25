NH Hotel on Vestdijk evacuated due to dust cloud

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo Credit: Studio040

NH Hotel on the Vestdijk in the city centre of Eindhoven was evacuated on Thursday morning. A large cloud of dust was detected as a fire, causing the alarm to sound.

About sixty hotel guests were then asked to leave the building. The staff also left the building. The dust cloud was caused by construction workers on the side of the NH Hotel.

Dust

The stairwell was white with dust, a 112 correspondent reported. The emergency services complimented the hotel staff. Employees had acted well during the evacuation.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

