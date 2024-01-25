Children celebrate new construction of Achtse Barrier Spilcentrum

The highest point of Spilcentrum Achtse Barrier will be celebrated in the north of Eindhoven on Thursday. This autumn, the new building will house De Klapwiek primary school, childcare and the GGD.

Children celebrate the new milestone together with education councilor Stijn Steenbakkers, the construction company and school employees. “More than 300 children can grow, learn, play, discover and build their future here in a new and sustainable building,” says Steenbakkers.

Expats

The building has two floors and has sixteen classrooms for the school. Previously, fourteen classrooms had been assumed, but because more expats now live in the area, that number has been expanded.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez