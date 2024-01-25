Wigs from Son conquer the world

The idea arose because of a very successful carnival costume. Now the cotton wigs from Nanny and Stans are conquering the world. The wigs are assembled in Son.

Walk into the company of Nanny and Stans in Son and you are greeted with rolls of foam in all the colours of the rainbow on one side. On the other side, you will see all the colorful creations. Four people work here on the foam tricks. The wigs are assembled with scissors and a heat gun. This is all the entrepreneurs need to manufacture their products.

Corona Crisis

The idea for the company came in 2016, when the outfit was so popular for a group of sixty carnival revelers that Stans and Nanny thought: we have to do more with this. It all started with workshops but when corona happened, a different approach had to be taken. A web-shop was then born and became a roaring success. From Miami to Singapore, the company now has customers all over the world. These are not carnival revelers, but drag queens, actors or other artists.

Great success comes at a price. The women no longer have time to celebrate carnival themselves. Stans prefers to take a little rest: “I think I’ll put my legs up…”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik