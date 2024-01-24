ASML makes profit despite turbulent year

Chip machine manufacturer ASML has had another good year. Turnover and profit increased significantly in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The Veldhoven company achieved a turnover of €27.6 billion. That is 30 per cent more than in 2022. Profit was also much higher at almost €8 billion. The number of orders for chip machines was also on the rise, especially in the last period of the year.

Tensions

Good figures for ASML, despite all the tensions on the world stage that the company had to deal with. For example, ASML was imposed restrictions last year. The cabinet decided that the company is no longer allowed to export advanced chip machines to China.

