Christmas thrift store raises €36,000 for charity

The thrift store in Woensel, which was set up around Christmas to raise money for charity, has raised a large final amount. A total of €36,000 was raised for KWF/Alpe d’HuZes , De Eik and No Guts No Glory*.

The total proceeds amounted to €56,000. More than 60 per cent of this was donated to charities. Part of the amount went to the tax authorities. Each cause ultimately received €12,000, so that the money goes to, among other things, fighting cancer and providing a special day for seriously ill people.

Christmas thrift store

Since 2018, Team Lekker Belangrijk (team pretty important) has been organising a thrift store with second-hand Christmas items. Several people donate their Christmas items to the foundation that they no longer need. After this, the team ensures that the items are cleaned and repaired. This way, the items can be sold for a small price to people who need them.

Various companies are sponsors of the store. The business is supported with services and goods from a number of Eindhoven companies.

Team Lekker Belangrijk

This volunteer organisation has been organising various activities since 2012 to raise money for charities that deal with serious diseases.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Ed.~

KWF: Funding and facilitating cancer research; influencing policy; sharing knowledge.

De Eik: Centre that provides support for people in Eindhoven and surroundings, who are dealing with cancer.

No Guts No Glory: foundation that aims to realise special experiences and wishes for people with cancer and their caregivers.