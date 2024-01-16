Emergency services respond to person in water

The emergency services were deployed to a pond near the IKEA on Ekkersrijt on Tuesday afternoon. Passers-by had seen a helmet on the ice. They feared that a person had fallen into the water, so they raised the alarm.

The fire brigade’s ‘surface team’ arrived on site. Then a firefighter went onto the ice with a board to check if anyone had fallen through the ice. It soon became clear that it was a false alarm and that it was only a helmet. The emergency services then returned home.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha