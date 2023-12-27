Hundreds of children pay traditional visit to music store

John Hanraths, owner of Keyboardcentrum on Heezerweg in Eindhoven had a stressful moment on Friday. Hundreds of pupils from primary school De Wilakkers were waiting outside his store much earlier than he had expected. Despite the owner’s stress, the traditional Christmas event was a success. “It was great fun”.

For years, classes from De Wilakkers primary school have been stopping at the store on their way back from the Christmas celebration in Sint-Joriskerk in Stratum. About five years ago, an employee was playing a Christmas carol in the window at that very moment. The children spontaneously started singing along and a tradition was born.

The event has now grown into a large musical gathering. Hundreds of pupils, but also parents, teachers and local residents sing and dance along. This year it happened again. This time the event was extra grand because of the thirty-year anniversary of the Keyboardcentrum (keyboard centre). “Normally the students walk in groups, but this year I had them all come at the same time. I even kept several parking spaces free for this”, John Hanraths says.

Two Christmas elves had also ‘flown in’ to hand out cakes and entertain the children, while the store employees played Christmas carols. “We play traditional Christmas carols, sometimes with a modern beat. The students really enjoy that, sometimes to the annoyance of the teachers”, the owner says.

Exciting

It was still uncertain whether the event would go ahead. The pastor finished the mass earlier than expected. “We were notified of their early arrival with only five minutes to spare”, Hanraths says. Fortunately for the pupils, the staff were able to act quickly and the Christmas event could continue as usual. “It was a bit stressful, but it was a lot of fun”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob