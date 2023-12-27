Fire brigade pumps out excess rainwater from eco homes

The residents of a new residential area on Langlaar in Eindhoven are in danger of getting their feet wet. The water does not drain fast enough due to the recent heavy rainfall. As a result, there is already water in the crawl space of dozens of homes.

This is because it is a neighbourhood with so-called ‘eco homes’. Rainwater is not drained via a constructed underground drainage system, but should soak into the ground. However, the ground is saturated due to the enormous amount of rain that has already fallen.

As a result, the water is now so high that it has filled the crawl space of dozens of homes, according to a 112 correspondent. There should not be much rain at other houses either before the water comes in.

The Fire Brigade is on site with a water pump. Firefighters try to pump out the crawl spaces. A special team (Bevolkingszorg) has also been called on to help think about a solution. Meanwhile, residents had a wet rather than a white Christmas.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob