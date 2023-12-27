Climate activists Extinction Rebellion are taking action again at Eindhoven Airport

Climate activists have announced another major demonstration at Eindhoven Airport. They believe that the airport is still doing too little to combat pollution. “It’s a drop in the ocean”.

Earlier this year, a demonstration by climate movement Extinction Rebellion got out of hand when activists cut open a gate and entered the airport without permission. More than 100 activists were subsequently arrested.

Fail

Last month, Eindhoven Airport announced that it wanted to do something about CO2 emissions and the nuisance caused by the airport. For example, private flights will be banned from 2026 and the number of regular flights will soon decrease from 41,500 to 40,500 per year. The Eindhoven chapter of Extinction Rebellion states that this is insufficient to help protect the climate, plants and animals.

Responsibility

“It’s a drop in the ocean. Eindhoven Airport knows what damage it causes, but takes no responsibility for it. Green talk is of no use to us”, the movement says.

The action at the regional airport is scheduled for 23 March, 2024.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob