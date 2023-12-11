Christmas Eve tradition in Mierlo: 655 candles at war graves

As in previous years, candles will again be placed at the war cemetery in Mierlo. On Christmas Eve, a candle will be lit at each grave of the 655 soldiers who lie on this British Field of Honour .

A group of volunteers started this initiative. Other municipalities also place lit candles on war graves on Christmas Eve.

Remembrance of freedom

With the lighting of the candles, the initiators want to pay tribute and dwell on the soldiers who fought in World War II for the freedom that the Netherlands now experiences. ‘Violence has again increased a lot in this world. What we see now in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip tells us that freedom is only a thin line. Freedom really cannot be taken for granted,’ the organisation explains.

Symbolic

On Christmas Eve, the light will be symbolically lit at the cemetery by a veteran and his children. This is followed by music by the Gemert Firebrigade Pipes & Drums. The candles are then distributed and placed on the graves.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani