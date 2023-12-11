Jewish festival of lights celebrated amid great interest

The Jewish festival of lights Hanukkah was celebrated in Eindhoven’s Stadhuisplein on Sunday evening. Never before were so many interested parties present. An important reason for this turnout is the war raging in the Middle East.

In total, around 300 people attended the celebration. Besides the Rabbi of Eindhoven and people from the local Jewish community, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem and councillors also attended the ceremony.

Notable guests

Notable guests were the local representatives of the Catholic Church and Islam: dean René Wilmink and imam Mehmet Nurullah Canatan of the Eindhoven Mevlana mosque. By coming, they wanted to show that different believers or dissenters can stand side by side rather than against each other, in times of war, tension and division.

Connection

“We don’t want to import the war in the Middle East to Eindhoven. We are looking for connection here,” responded Max Loewenstein of the city’s Jewish community. “The tensions are palpable now that there is war, but in Eindhoven the different communities continue to talk to each other,” Dijsselbloem said.

The celebration included speeches and klezmer music. Candles were also lit on a large seven-arm candelabra.

Because of the global tensions surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas, there was extra security at the gathering in City Hall Square.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani