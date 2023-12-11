De Caai project adds 341 new homes on former Campina site

The second phase in the construction of the new urban district De Caai on the former Campina site in Eindhoven has begun. That phase consists of the construction of the residential towers ‘The Pure’ and ‘The Bloom’. A total of 341 owner-occupied and rented homes are involved.

Target Groups

Construction of the two residential buildings should be completed in three years’ time. The towers will accommodate different target groups. There are 71 social rental homes, 145 medium-rent homes and a residential care community for 42 people with dementia and 82 owner-occupied homes.

Rapid Growth

Alderperson Mieke Verhees is happy that the shovel is going into the ground. “The rapid development of the Caai reflects the team work. Eindhoven keeps building. Speed certainly does not mean compromising on quality. For a mix of new residents, there will soon be a unique place to live by the water.”

Next phase

The start of phase two signals the end of phase. By the end of the month, some of the 283 rental homes in the ‘Flow’ and ‘Fresh’ residential towers will already be occupied. The overall plan for the Wilhelminakanaal urban district will also include a phase three. Those plans have not yet been finalised.

