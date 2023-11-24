ASML worried about election results

ASML is greatly concerned following the results of the House of Representatives elections. The chip machine manufacturer is afraid that the hiring of foreign workers with specific knowledge will be restricted in the coming years.

The Veldhoven-based company announced this in a statement. The two big winners of the elections, the PVV and NSC, said during the election campaign that the number of immigrant workers must be reduced. The parties also want to do something about the favourable tax rules for knowledge workers. ASML calls this “undesirable”.

Talent

Indeed, according to the company, the foreign workers are indispensable. “We don’t have enough workers with only Dutch talent.” ASML in Veldhoven is a world leader when it comes to building chip machines. The company employs at least 20,000 people, from more than a hundred countries. Top executive Peter Wennink said earlier that he fears for the Dutch economy if foreign knowledge workers are barred.

Consequences

According to ASML, the technology sector needs a reliable government and a clear long-term policy. “Sudden changes can have serious consequences for our investments, innovations, and attracting the workforce we need.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.