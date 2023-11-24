Housing development along new HOV4 line

The municipalities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven want to build together between 3,500 and 6,000 new homes. The houses will come up along the HOV4 line, which has yet to be constructed. This will run from the centre of Eindhoven to the business park De Run in Veldhoven.

During a press meeting at City Hall, Eindhoven City Councilor Mieke Verhees (Housing and Neighbourhoods) spoke specifically about the plans for the Gestel district. This concerns the stretch between the A2/N2 freeway and the Karel de Grotelaan/Limburglaan/Boutenslaan traffic circle.

Gestel is one of the three parts of the ‘Development Axis Southwest’. It further consists of a section between De Run/Kempenbaan and the viaduct of the A2/N2 in Veldhoven (plans for 2,800 homes) and a section starting at Central Station and ending at Mecklenburgstraat (5,000 homes). In the Gestel section (trajectory HOV4 line) 3,500 to 6,000 homes are planned.

Starting points

Alderperson Verhees acknowledges that the “bandwidth” is particularly wide, but that the exact building plans still need to be worked out in more detail. “In fact, we are still in the early stages. The space is now mapped out and the wishes are known. Now we need to further investigate what is possible. High-rise buildings or not, for example, and if so, how high then?”

The starting points for the new HOV4 line and the housing to be built have been laid down in a report. It will soon be sent to the city council. The HOV4 line must provide a fast bus connection between the Eindhoven centre, on the one hand, the industrial area De Run in Veldhoven, and the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven on the other. The state and region have earmarked €132 and €138 million respectively for this.

Livability

In addition to good accessibility and accelerating housing construction, the municipality of Eindhoven is also highly committed to the livability of the neighbourhoods. Verhees: “So lots of green, but also the necessary facilities, such as a community building or community centre. The wishes in the neighbourhood are inventoried and included in the plans.”

According to the alderperson, the various housing corporations also have an important role to play here. After all, they own much of the existing rental housing.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta