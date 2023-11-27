Hermes cut in compensation due to ride cancellation

The concession fee Hermes receives from the province of North Brabant for providing bus transport in the Brabant Southeast region will fall due to staff shortages. Eindhoven city council has informed about this.

The carrier’s timetable has been slashed considerably which the transport company blames on staff shortages. However, because they run fewer journeys, Hermes receives less compensation from the province of North Brabant – which is responsible for public transport.

Eindhoven let this be known in answers to council questions from 50Plus. In addition, the municipality informs that no fines have been given to Hermes. After all, the staff shortage is a general problem, which also affects other carriers.

Below standard

Eindhoven acknowledges that the quality of public transport is below standard, but also says it can do little about the problems. The municipality does say that the expansion of the HOV network should ensure faster and more reliable public transport, which should also benefit the deployment of bus drivers.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan