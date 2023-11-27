Collaboration should prevent river Gender nuisance

Several regional parties are joining hands to prevent river Gender nuisance. This is because climate change means more frequent heavy rainfall in summer and autumn. The small river in Veldhoven cannot handle that, so five organisations are working on a solution costing around 14 million euros.

The area around the Kempenbaan in particular is plagued by flooding during peak showers. That’s why Veldhoven and Eindhoven municipalities, North Brabant province, De Dommel water board and ASML are working together to put an end to the problem.

Various measures are being taken to prevent water nuisance towards the industrial sites on the Run and in surrounding residential areas. Among other things, a new tube will be laid from the Gender to a lower valley. The chute will pass under the Kempenbaan and the industrial estate. In addition, culverts and dams are being constructed to improve water drainage.

Dry feet

Commissioner Saskia Boelema (Water): “The Cooperation Agreement Climate-Resilient the Gender is a good way to help residents of Veldhoven-Dorp and businesses on the Run with a climate robust water system to keep their feet dry.” Work should be completed by the end of 2025.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan