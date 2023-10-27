Roadside signs posted for approaching elections

In just under a month, the polling stations will reopen. Residents in the region will also be able to vote in the elections to the House of Representatives. In Eindhoven, election boards were placed along the road on Friday.

A total of 26 parties are participating. All parties are also on the board. Among others, on the Eindhoven Meerkollaan, a signboard was put in place with a small crane on Friday morning.

The election is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22. The campaigns have been going on for a while. Last week the first TV debate with list leaders was broadcast. Often political leaders from The Hague also visit Eindhoven in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

This time there are several candidates from the Eindhoven region on the electoral lists. Two candidates are also standing for election.

