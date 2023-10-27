Emma Driesse wins the DDW Social Design Talent award

Emma Driesse of TU/e has won the Social Design Talent Award. She received the award for a physical ‘do-box’ that can be used in healthcare. Clients can use it to perform tasks and answer questions. according to the municipality, her invention would presumably reduce healthcare costs and make the treatment of clients more effective.

For her invention, she received the Social Design Talent Award on Thursday. The Municipality of Eindhoven presents this award annually during DDW. The award goes to a student of TU/e Industrial Design, Design Academy, or Sint Lucas. In addition to an award, the winner may also receive a check for €10,000. In addition, they may also carry out a paid assignment for the city.

Project

This year, Emma Driesse’s project emerged as the winner. She devised a physical box that stands in the client’s home. At random times of the day, a card comes out. By scratching open one of the two sides, an assignment can be done or a question answered.

After entering a code on a digital platform, the social worker can follow along with the answers. According to the municipality, it would potentially reduce costs and cause clients to be more active with their problems.

Bag for wheelchair users

The students from Sint Lucas bagged the second prize. The ‘Buddy System’ project of Tijntje Janssen, Tess Baars, and Robin van der Maazen would help wheelchair users become more independent. They did this by devising a bag that hung on the back of the wheelchair. The wheelchair users can access it themselves.

Sint Lucas also bagged the third prize. Merel van Summeren invented a board game with which you can experience the energy levels of a rheumatoid arthritis patient. It should make it easier for rheumatoid arthritis patients to talk about their symptoms and complaints with those around them. Both second and third place will be offered a pathway to explore the possibilities of starting a business.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta