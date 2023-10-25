Friends win four hundred thousand jackpot at casino Eindhoven

Two friends won more than €420,000 this weekend at Holland Casino in Eindhoven. The man and woman were playing Caribbean Stud Poker when the jackpot hit.

The pair can take home a total of €421,735. According to the casino, the friends were ecstatic and overwhelmed by winning the large amount.

The befriended couple already knows what they will use the money for. “We’re going to pay off part of our mortgage and maybe we can both buy a nice car”, they said.

Not the first time

It is not the first time that a large amount has been won at Holland Casino in Eindhoven. At the beginning of September, someone went home with just over a ton. A few months earlier, a jackpot of more than €1,000,000 fell.

