Region commemorates war victims and celebrates freedom

Many commemorations for the war victims will take place in the Eindhoven region in the coming weeks. There will also be the liberation parade on September 18. This year it is 79 years after the liberation of Eindhoven and every year this is remembered. And this can be done in many places in and around Eindhoven.

September 16 and 17

On Saturday, September 16, at the 18 Septemberplein, there is a real liberation festival, Liberation040. It is the sixth time that students have organized this festival to celebrate the happiness of living in a free country in the Netherlands. Freedom is not a given, according to the organization, now even with the Ukrainians fighting for it. This year’s theme is about making your dreams come true. The festival is free to attend and Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem will also be present.

Joe Mann commemoration

A day later the annual Joe Mann commemoration will take place in Best. At half past two, in the Joe Mann Nature Theater, the American soldiers who fought for the liberation will be remembered. Mayor Hans Ubachs lays the wreath and gives a speech.

Remember September

Also, this weekend is “Remember September” at the museum Bevrijdende Vleugels in Best. An event for young and old. Among other things, there is a Wheels Vehicles Square, with special WWII vehicles. Also worth seeing is the Militaria Market. Dozens of stalls and exhibitors, with original stuff.

On both days, re-enactors provide portrayals, displays, and demonstrations. You will encounter the different battalions at different places during your visit. Also on display is a collection of weapons, uniforms, artifacts, archeological finds, and radio-controlled tanks and trucks. Children can collect soldier stamps, by completing a variety of tasks. The stake is a real medal. Click here for more information.

Sept. 17

On Saturday, Sept. 17, there is the Freedom Run-Liberty Loop. As a participant, you can follow in the footsteps of our liberators. You literally feel that “moving in freedom” is special. Besides the Kidsrun (1/2 and 1 Mile), you can choose from three distances, named after some special veterans: Bill Pendell (4 Miles), Joe Cattini (8 Miles), or Armando Marquez (10 Miles). Click here for more information.

Sept. 18

The liberation celebration at City Hall Square traditionally takes place on Sept. 18. The ceremony at City Hall Square begins at 7:30 p.m. The torch for the Liberation Fire will be collected by Eindhoven cyclists in the French city of Bayeux for the seventy-seventh time this year.

Mayor Dijsselbloem will lay a wreath at the liberation monument on behalf of the citizens of Eindhoven. This is followed by a minute of silence, in memory of the more than 1,200 victims who died during World War II and the Allied soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom.

September 19

At the Airborne Museum in Eindhoven, a memorial for the fallen soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, who helped liberate Eindhoven, begins at 10 a.m. The chairman of the Association of Airborne Friends, Thieu van Luyt, will read their names. After the playing of “The Last Post,” there is a minute’s silence, and wreaths are laid by a representative from Eindhoven City Council, the chairman of the September 18 Foundation, the chairman of the Association of Airborne Friends and a representative of the Bayeux Municipality.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.