Municipality will give financial support to food bank

The municipality of Eindhoven will provide financial support to the food bank. The municipality will transfer 100,000 euros to the foundation for 2023 and 2024.

Food Bank Eindhoven previously sounded the alarm about the declining number of donations . While the number of people who have to rely on the food bank is increasing . The municipality of Eindhoven wants to use the subsidy to ensure that the food bank can offer healthier food.

The subsidy of 100,000 euros is a pilot project. It helps to see whether the food bank, while co-financed by the municipality of Eindhoven, can maintain the supply of food donations.

Donations are now in principle the basis for the food bank. Right now, only eggs are purchased by the foundation itself. Eindhoven plans to support the food bank in the coming years with money from the municipality.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani