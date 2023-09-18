Bosch is building a new office and lab at Strijp-T

Bosch is building a new accommodation for 600 employees at Strijp-T in Eindhoven. The former TX machine factory is being converted into a location where the German company will have trendy house offices, product development and a laboratory, among other things.

The building was once the place where Philips made machines for the production of televisions and X-ray equipment. It is a warehouse of 270 by 67 meters. This will now turn into a sustainable business building. Bosch says it wants to preserve the history and architectural value of TX. In that way, they ensure modern trend meets valuable tradition.

Bundling

With the new location, Bosch wants to better combine the knowledge and experience of various business units. The new Bosch branch should open its doors in about two years. Bosch’s current location at Strijp-S will then become available. The company has more than 3,000 employees in the Netherlands.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani