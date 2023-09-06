‘Kermis’ connects young and old in the village’

Swinging around in an attraction or trying your luck. It’s kermis (fair) time in Geldrop and so the youth in particular are having a good time these days.

“This is one of the most beautiful events in Geldrop. It is a celebration of the connection of young people in the village with the older generations”, one of the operators, who is completely in, says.

Moving to Mierlo

When the fair stops in Geldrop after Wednesday, the event will be rebuilt a few days later within the municipality, but in Mierlo. Those who still can’t get enough of it can visit Mierlo from Saturday through Tuesday.

