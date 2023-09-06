Hiphoppers dance school In2Dance second at World Cup

The hip-hop dancers of The Invasion, part of dance school In2Dance in Best finished second at the world championships in Blackpool. The Invasion consists of 29 dancers between the ages of 12 and 22.

Already in the first preliminary round it appeared that the dancers from Best were one of four teams to go directly to the finals, allowing them to skip all other preliminaries. Trainer Cem Sahin: “I am speechless…. I never expected that we were allowed to go to the World Cup. That we also won a second prize now is a dream come true”.

The trainer, who spent about five hours a day with his dancers during the last days of the summer vacation, is proud: “They did their best and put a lot of time and energy into this adventure. We really entered into this as a team and to be rewarded with this award is amazing”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob