Griet hosts an exhibition on war in her house

Eindhoven-based artist Griet Menschaert has made her own home available for a touring exhibition. That includes works by Ukrainian artists created during the war in Ukraine.

“I actually live here alone and I think it is too big for me, also in the context of the housing crisis. So I am looking for functions that my house can have, also for other people,” says the artist. The living room is made empty and the walls are filled with various, visual artworks.

The curator of the touring exhibition “Thinking about Ukraine” explains: “Not only are the stories of the artworks very special, but it is also special that our expo is now allowed to take place in someone’s home.”

Not all the artworks depict the war, though they were all made during the war. “It’s very intimate and emotional and you can feel that reflected,” says one visitor. “Inside you have a diary with drawings and that is just pure emotion. To have it in such an intimate place, at a desk in a house, you don’t often get that close.”

Curtain

Griet herself also collaborated on one of the artworks: a curtain with letters on it. “My best friend is in Ukraine, but we were able to make this curtain together,” Menschaert says. “I sent clothes to Ukraine, from which she was able to cut the letters. On the curtain is my name and Varia’s name, on the back of the cloth they are in Ukrainian text.”

The aim of the exhibition is to make people in the West realise that they should be grateful for their freedom.

The exhibition is on display until 18 September at Rubinsteinlaan 37 in Eindhoven.

Eindhoven News editorial team

Source: Studio040