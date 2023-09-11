Corporations join hands to eliminate social housing shortage

The Eindhoven housing corporations and the municipality are going to work even more closely together to eliminate the shortage of social housing in the city. From now on, Wooninc, Trudo, ‘Thuis, Woonbedrijf and the municipality will physically sit together to get this done.

Together, the five parties have agreed to realise 600 social housing units every year. This has not succeeded in recent years. Thus, the shortage of affordable rental housing has further increased by at least 750 homes.

Accelerate

By physically sitting together, in the Woonbedrijf building in the city centre, it should become easy to find each other. From now on, 15 project managers, developers and other team members will meet weekly to speed up matters that have hitherto been difficult. In this way, the corporations now believe they can speed up plans. And ultimately, this should lead to building ambitions being realised.

Eindhoven News editorial team

Source: Studio040