Eindhoven wants to help after Morocco earthquake

Eindhoven city council is going to look at what relief efforts there are in the city to help the victims of the earthquake in Morocco. “We will then see where we can support,” councillor Samir Toub responded.

The death toll after the earthquake in Morocco has now reached more than 2,000. Three days of national mourning have been declared in the North African country following the disaster.

Compassion

Because of the concern the Eindhoven city council wants to take action. After all, the city is also home to a large Moroccan community. In a video message, Mayor Dijsselbloem and Alderman Toub show their sympathy. “We sympathise immensely from all over the city. We wish everyone a lot of strength,” Dijsselbloem said.

“We are going to see what initiatives there are in the Moroccan mosques. Trying to support there,” Toub adds.

Eindhoven News editorial team

Source: Studio040