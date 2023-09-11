Last few days of heat wave on beach

Sunday was surprisingly busy day at the Nuenen beach, previously called Enode. Hundreds of people came there to cool off on this hot Sunday.

The cars are parked all the way to the main road. Families, couples and groups of friends made a long procession to the water. The beach is littered with coloured parasols. “I don’t think it has been this busy all summer,” says a man with a SUP board under his arm.

It became a bit quieter only after five. The procession of people is now walking from the water to the cars. “It’s a shame that we don’t have any time off anymore,” sighs a child. Tomorrow is another 30 degree day. But also an ordinary school day.

Source :Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani