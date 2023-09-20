Freedom Run in honor of deceased liberator Joe Cattini

The Freedom Run – Liberty Loop in Geldrop-Mierlo was all about Joe Cattini on Sunday. The war veteran was a guest of honour last year, but died in April this year at the age of 100. As a tribute to the Brit, this edition of the running event was named after him.

‘A tribute to Joe Cattini’ was the title.

During the event, runners follow in the footsteps of the Allies, such as Joe Cattini. The routes of the children’s run, the 10, 8 and 4 miles, run through the forests between Geldrop and Mierlo. There was fighting there 79 years ago in an attempt to liberate the Netherlands from the Germans. Operation Market Garden ended in failure, but Geldrop-Mierlo was liberated.

Family of Cattini

Afterwards, each participant received a medal, with an image of Cattini on the ribbon. A ceremony was also held in the presence of the Cattini family, including his daughter Francis.

