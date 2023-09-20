Castor, Pollux and Terra names of new residential TU/e buildings

The new residential towers that are now being built at TU/e will be called Castor and Pollux. The student village building is called Terra. This is reported by the Eindhoven University. The new names were revealed on Tuesday.

The two towers will provide 735 student homes. They were installed on the university campus with ready-made parts. The Castor tower is the name for the tower on the west side and the eastern tower will be called Pollux. The names come from Greek mythology and refer to twin brothers who are considered adventurous explorers. The twin brothers refer to the appearance of the two towers.

Both towers are about 50 meters high with 16 residential floors. Between the two towers will be the “student village” with 86 homes divided into five 2-story streets. This will be called Terra, which refers to mother earth. The village will also include a “Makerspace,” meeting spaces and other amenities.

They will be rented out to TU/e-campus students, so that means also Fontys students studying on the TU/e campus for example. Half of the units will be for international students, the other half for the Dutch. Executive board chairman Robert-Jan Smits said he is very happy with the project and can’t wait to officially open the buildings so students can move in.

Students can register for the houses from next spring. The student village should be ready in the summer of 2024.

