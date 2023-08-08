Two golds at the national dwarf games

The World Games for Little People have been very successful for Team Netherlands. The women’s team, with Anouk Hartwijk from Eindhoven in the ranks, came first in the football tournament. Hartman was also part of the women’s basketball team, which won gold.

Tally

The Dutch athletes won a total of more than fifty medals. In addition to winning team sports, many individual medals were also won. This was the case for powerlifting, badminton, archery, boccia and table tennis. The Dutch also finished in the top three in swimming and in several athletics events.

Emancipation

There is also room for recreational sports, including competitions for (young) children with a growth disorder. The event has an important social function too. The games contribute to the emancipation and self-awareness of short people and give an impulse to the inclusion in our society of people with short stature.

2027

The World Games for Little People, the World Dwarf Games, took place in Cologne from Friday 28 July to Saturday 5 August. Participants are people who are shorter than 1.5 meters in adulthood, due to a congenital genetic growth disorder. The competitions are mainly intended for adults who strive for the highest possible level in their sport.

The next World Games will take place in Australia in 2027.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha