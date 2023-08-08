Geldrop-Mierlo to survey safety situation

Are you bothered by litter in the street? Nuisance from neighbours or young people hanging around? Has your home been broken into? These are some of the questions that are being asked to a thousand residents of the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo in the context of the Security Monitor.

Security Monitor

The Security Monitor is an investigation into crime, unsafe situations, neighbourhood problems, and the actions of the municipality and the police. This research is carried out at the municipal and national levels. The municipal investigation will start around August 15 and, the results are expected by March 2024.

Results

The municipality uses the results of this biennial survey to shape and evaluate its safety policy. It is important that as many of the residents who are approached as possible participate in the research. A good picture of the security situation in the municipality is only created when participation is high.

Participants in the study receive an invitation by post to complete the Safety Monitor questionnaire. Over the years, the survey has been carried out in more than three hundred Dutch municipalities.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha