Former Alderman Torunoglu jury chairman Eindhoven Cultuurprijs

Yasin Torunoglu, former Alderman for Housing in Eindhoven, is the new jury chairman of the Eindhoven Cultuurprijs (culture prize). In addition to the former Alderman, four other new jury members have also been appointed.

“I find it fantastic to highlight and put cultural highlights in the spotlight every year”, Torunoglu announced in a comment. “Not only as jury president but also as a representative of the city’s creativity and diversity”.

In addition to Torunoglu, former winner and city poet Iris Penning is also part of the jury, as are curator and designer Tom Loois and retail entrepreneur Leontine Heuvelmans. Completing the jury is Mark van Rijt of Braintown. That real estate company sponsors the public award of the Eindhoven Cultuurprijs.

The new jury will judge the various cultural initiatives over the next two years. Earlier, Cultuur (culture) Eindhoven announced the nominees for the culture awards.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob