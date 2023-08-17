AI-driven restaurant Bunkr preparing for a grand opening

The long-awaited day is fast approaching. The Bunkr, a restaurant controlled by Artificial Intelligence will finally open on September 1.

Robin Vromans is one of the inspired co-owners in this exciting adventure. He comes from Valkenswaard, from a hospitality family. He started his first job in the hospitality industry at the age of fifteen. He was educated at De Rooi Pannen in Eindhoven.

He worked at the Markt in Valkenswaard and at Van der Valk catering. Then he worked at Marquis Catering and even abroad, such as Monaco. Everywhere in Eindhoven he has walked with a tray, he says. He also gave bbq workshops on the Green Egg together with his brother-in-law.

Artificial intelligence

Vromans has been researching how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used in the culinary world for some time now. His interest in data and what you can do with it was further aroused when he met Tom Habraken of Anzu, a local company that applies AI and develops understandable tools.

When Youri Doreleijers, another catering entrepreneur, came into the picture, the room was quickly decided. Youri also owns the restaurants Luzt, Lighttown Brewers and the Genneper Parken pavilion in Eindhoven.

Ideal place

Together they wanted to do something new and restaurant Bunkr, under the Bunkertoren, was the perfect place for it. They want to make it the first AI-driven restaurant in the Netherlands, a place where eating really becomes an experience. Artificial intelligence is sometimes used in the hospitality industry, but not yet in the extensive way that Vromans and Dorelijers envision.

Bunkr is all about technology. This technology helps guests find their table and suggests what to eat. When you enter, you will receive an explanation via a screen and you will see where you can sit. Guests must download an app to enjoy this experience. This ensures that practical matters are well organized and the staff has more time for the guests.

No staff concerns

Vromans is not worried about too few staff. His kitchen brigade is complete, including an employee with experience in 3D food printing. For serving guests, there are two students who study AI at Eindhoven University of Technology. Only an assistant manager is still missing, but that does not worry Vromans for the time being.

Starting September 1, Bunkr will be open from Friday to Monday. Until then, the technology will be carefully tested and any adjustments will be made.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez