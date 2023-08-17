TU/e students build car using two life cycles emitting less CO2

A student team from Eindhoven University of Technology has devised a way to reduce the CO2 emissions that are released when building a car.

Student team TU/ecomotive has devised a creative solution for this. By building the car from two parts, both parts get their own life cycle, that’s the idea.

For example, the underside of the vehicle can be used for a long time, such as the lower part of the frame, the battery and the engine. The top consists of parts that deteriorate faster, such as the interior and (digital) side mirrors.

According to the calculations of the student team itself, 20 tons of CO2 can be saved with the modified production method. That is equivalent to what 800 trees absorb from the air in a year.

Concept

With the concept car, the student team wants to inspire the car industry, TU/ecomotive said. “The earth does not offer unlimited raw materials, so more efficient use of materials is the solution,” says team manager Stijn Plekpol.

Two life courses

“If we no longer see cars as a single whole, but as two separate life cycles, that is actually a system change”, is how Plekpol summarizes the concept. “But little will change for the consumer.”

In the coming period, the team will show the car in various countries, including Germany, Belgium and Italy. On that tour, the team joins car manufacturers and the vehicle is shown at universities and car events.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez