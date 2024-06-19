59 Apartments in Woensel ready

After a construction job of more than a year and a half, the De Majoor apartment complex in Woensel district is ready. The first residents received their keys on Tuesday.

De Majoor (Major) on Veldmaarschalk Montgomerylaan has five floors and offers space for 59 medium-priced rental properties. The apartments with a private balcony or terrace are over fifty square metres in size. There is also a private storage room for each household.

Gasless

The houses are gas-free and equipped with a heat pump. There are also solar panels on the roof, which provide energy for the installations in the building.

Housing shortage

According to housing provider Stayinc, the new residential complex contributes a little to further combating the housing shortage in the city. “We are proud of this milestone. In times of housing shortage, we want to provide affordable homes for people who fall through the cracks”, director Simon Jansen says. The landlord plans to continue building homes in the middle segment in the coming years.

Near De Majoor there are also apartments for seniors, offices and an underground parking garage.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob