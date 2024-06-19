Marcel Delhez to continue as Mayor of Veldhoven

Marcel Delhez can continue as Mayor of Veldhoven for six more years. The Veldhoven municipal council approved his reappointment on Tuesday evening.

At the end of 2018, Delhez started his first term as Mayor of Eindhoven’s largest neighbouring municipality. Local politicians have now recommended him for reappointment, giving him another six-year term of office. Delhez himself had previously indicated that he wanted to continue as mayor.

Warm welcome

Delhez looked visibly happy with the city council’s decision on Tuesday evening. “When I took office, I was enthusiastic about being mayor here and felt a warm welcome. The profile at the time, of a networker comfortable in a tailor-made suit and jeans, suits me. I have not regretted my choice for Veldhoven for a moment. My wife and I feel at home here. The atmosphere in the town hall is good. We work well together. This way we can grow in a balanced way. A village quality in an urban environment”.

Procedure

The reappointment is not yet official. The Brabant King’s Commissioner and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations must also give their approval. The minister will decide on the recommendation within four months.

Before his administrative work in Zuidoost (southeast) Brabant, Delhez was an Alderman in Uden and Mayor in Noord-Beveland.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob