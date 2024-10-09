Waalre focuses on ‘a healthy forest for the long term’

The Municipality of Waalre, in collaboration with Bosgroep Zuid-Nederland, has drawn up a forest management plan for the coming years. The plan describes for the years 2024 to 2033 how Waalre will deal with the management of the forest and nature areas owned by the municipality.

The aim is to maintain and strengthen the current quality, diversity and vitality of the natural values. The most important themes that are taken into account are: ecology, climate resilience, biodiversity and recreation. Due to climate change and nitrogen, the forests in Waalre are having a hard time. The municipality with the help of Bosgroep Zuid-Nederland (forest group South of the Netherlands), is therefore committed to a healthy forest for the long term.

Research

The current forests are so-called ‘production forests’. There are many conifers intended for mining. Other tree species are gradually being added, so that a varied forest is created. ‘We look at each location in the forest to see what thrives in which place’, as can be read in the municipal documents. ‘Certain species do better on higher dry soils than on wet soils and vice versa. This means that we create open spaces in the forests to provide space for these new species’.

More than a third of all biodiversity and an estimated fifty per cent of the total forest fauna is dependent on dead wood to a greater or lesser extent. ‘That is why we are leaving this alone. Dead wood forms a nesting place, shelter and a source of food for birds, bats and other mammals and is of great importance for insects and mushrooms’.

Survey

A resident survey was also held, which was completed by 322 people. Ninety per cent visit the forests weekly or even daily. Most respondents rate the forest with an 8. The forest is mainly visited to experience nature, but also for peace and quiet and sports or activities. The forest is experienced as not too busy and not too quiet. However, most respondents do experience nuisance from other visitors, for example from dogs running loose, motocross riders or mountain bikers.

Attention to nature conservation is important, compared to recreational opportunities. There is also a need for an off-leash area for dogs. The forest management plan was submitted to the municipal council for a decision-making process last Tuesday. The plan will be discussed for decision-making on Tuesday 15 October.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob