Son en Breugel: ‘More bicycle traffic, fewer cars’

To keep Son and Breugel safe and liveable, the municipal government wants to limit car traffic in the coming years and make more room for cycling. From, among other things, residents’ meetings and a survey, it appears that residents experience traffic on various roads and that cyclists and pedestrians do not always feel safe.

Because the Brainport Region will continue to expand significantly in the coming years and the number of inhabitants – partly due to employment at ASML – is expected to increase significantly, this will result in a lot of extra traffic. ‘If no measures are taken, the roads in our municipality will become increasingly busy’, the municipal government of Son en Breugel states in a letter to the council.

‘The current traffic situation and future developments require a new vision.’ The Mayor and Aldermen are therefore now coming up with ideas about which measures are needed in the coming years. Son and Breugel should focus even more on bicycle traffic, the municipal government states. This applies to improving the ‘bicycle infrastructure within the village centres, the connection between the village centres, and for offering high-quality bicycle connections’.

Fewer cars

Incidentally, cars also remain important. In order to limit the nuisance of car traffic as much as possible, cars should mainly stay on the main routes around Son and Breugel. The municipal government wants to discuss this with neighbouring municipalities. The bottlenecks in the region also affect the traffic in the village itself.

Consider traffic jams on A50 motorway and on John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven. As a result, many motorists look for a faster route through the centre of Son en Breugel, and there is relatively a lot of traffic on Boslaan, Nieuwstraat, Kanaalstraat, Wilhelminalaan and Veerstraat. And therefore inconvenience for the quality of life and slow traffic.

Implementation programme

Making other means of transport more attractive than the car remains a priority. Therefore, the city wants to look in the coming years at how it can encourage residents to take the bus or opt for shared mobility. Next week, the municipal council will consider the traffic vision.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob