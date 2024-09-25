Nuenen still needs months to make a decision on Eeneind-West

The Municipality of Nuenen does not expect to be able to make a final decision on the environmental permit for Eeneind-West until the end of the year.

The reason for this is the 1,500 comments that have been submitted regarding the project. The municipality indicates that additional administrative capacity has been made available to respond to all comments against the arrival of the distribution centre. But despite this, it is a job that will take months.

The main arguments against the arrival of the centre relate to traffic effects, the damage to nature, the incorrect assessment of the zoning plan and the relationship with the regulations, according to the Nuenen council.

Public debate

This will continue to keep Eeneind-West busy for the time being. Both in Nuenen and in the neighbouring Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo, there has been a lot of dissatisfaction about the possible arrival of the distribution centre in Nuenen for some time now. There have already been protests against the plans and an action group from Geldrop-Mierlo has also called for a public debate.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob