Ralf Klop from Best receives Royal distinction

Ralf Klop from Best has received a royal distinction. He received the ribbon because he, as the driving force behind Best Duurzaam, set up a strong group of volunteers and various working groups. Knowledge about climate issues led to practical solutions, such as the successful installation of solar panels in Best.

Partly due to Klop’s efforts, the Coöperatie Best Duurzaam was founded and later Coöperatie Best Energie. With concern for the future, Klop put sustainability on the map. He expanded his expertise to other Brabant municipalities and energy counters.

According to Mayor Hans Ubachs, who pinned on the award, Klop ‘remains always driven by enthusiasm, practical solutions and his love for a sustainable future’.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez