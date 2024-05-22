A fallen tree blocks Oirschotsedijk cycle path

By
Bob
-

A fallen tree blocked a cycle path on Oirschotsedijk in Eindhoven this morning. The Eindhoven fire brigade was alerted around 07:00 due to storm damage. There appeared to be a large tree completely over the cycle path.

The fire brigade immediately started clearing the cycle path by sawing away the tree. A tree felling company was also called in. These specialists were quickly on site with specialist equipment.

This allowed the fire brigade to stop the work and the people from the tree felling company took over. The cycle path was still completely blocked during this work.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

